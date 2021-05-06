Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich suspended one game for high-sticking against Capitals

Colin Martin
·1 min read
Rangers Pavel Buchnevich vs Capitals
Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended one game without pay, for high-sticking Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha during Wednesday's 4-2 loss.

The incident occurred at 4:39 of the second period and Buchnevich was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Based on his average annual salary, Buchnevich will forfeit $28,017.24. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The suspension comes just two days after the NHL fined Capitals RW Tom Wilson $5,000 for roughing Buchnevich and slamming Artemi Panarin's head on the ice. Panarin was forced to shut down for the remainder of the season, as many players on the Rangers spoke out on the incident and lack of punishments for Wilson.

"I think it's a joke, to be honest with you," Ryan Strome told media on Tuesday. ". ... I think it crossed the line. A defenseless player in Panarin with no helmet on -- a superstar in our league. I think it's a joke."

