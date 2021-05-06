Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich ejected for cross check on Anthony Mantha

Steven Psihogios
·1 min read
New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich was ejected from Wednesday’s raucous game against the Washington Capitals after a dangerous cross check to forward Anthony Mantha.

The incident occurred during the second period when both players engaged in a jousting match. Buchnevich put an abrupt end to the slashing by delivering a brutal cross check that caught Mantha in the face.

Buchnevich was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

During Monday’s contest, which set the stage for Wednesday’s circus, Buchnevich was the victim of a blatant cheap shot delivered by Capitals’ forward Tom Wilson. It was Wilson’s punch to the back of Buchnevich’s head and neck which eventually led to Artemi Panarin being thrown to the ice by Wilson and consequently sidelined for the remainder of the season. Wilson did not receive a suspension, but was fined $5,000 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his actions.

Wednesday’s game exceeded 100 penalty minutes as New York sought retribution for the injury to its superstar forward. Wilson, after fighting Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith and receiving a 10-minute misconduct in the first period, was pulled from the game due to an upper-body injury.

