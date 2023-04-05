Rangers outfielder Josh Smith received 6 stitches after hit in face by pitch vs. Orioles

Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Smith is OK after he was hit in the face and briefly hospitalized in their 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Smith said he received six stitches on the lower right side of his face after being hit by the pitch, and that he has a cut inside his mouth and some swelling. Somehow, Smith avoided any fractures.

“I feel pretty good actually, I slept good,” Smith said Tuesday, via The Associated Press. “It’s not as bad as I thought it was going to be. Really no pain or anything like that.”

Orioles left-hander Danny Coulombe lost a pitch up and to the left in the third inning of the game at Globe Life Field on Monday night. The pitch rose up and drilled Smith right in the face, which caused him to spin around and fall to the ground.

Scary moment. @Rangers Josh Smith hit in the face on this pitch. Left the game. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/kdKFXG4p3K — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) April 4, 2023

“I was really trying to focus on staying in [the batter’s box], and it just kind of two-seamed up and just kind of ran into me,” Smith said, via The Associated Press.

Thank you to everyone who reached out and sent prayers. I’m doing fine & will hopefully be back on the field soon. 🙏🏼 — Josh Smith (@josh_smith8) April 4, 2023

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said after the game that they took Smith to a local hospital, but that initial CT scans came back clean. He was released soon after the game ended.

Josh Smith was hit in the face by a pitch from Baltimore's Danny Coulombe in the third inning of their game on Monday night. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Smith said Tuesday that he cleared concussion protocol, but it’s unclear how long he will be sidelined. Smith did not anticipate being placed on the injured list.

“I’m just really glad he’s doing OK,” Coulombe said Tuesday, via The Associated Press. “That’s the worst part of this game. ... I did not want to [hit him], and they know that. I have a lot of really good friends on that team and I talked to them afterwards, said he’s in good spirits.”

Monday’s loss to Baltimore marked the Rangers’ first of the season after they opened the year with a 3-0 sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies.