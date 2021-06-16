Rangers officially welcome 'ideal choice' Gerard Gallant as head coach

Gerard Gallant smiling at Vegas podium

The Rangers officially announced the hiring of Gerard Gallant as the 36th head coach in franchise history on Wednesday.

Gallant’s hiring was first reported by the New York Post on Monday, with The Athletic reporting that he’d signed a four-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.5 million.

“I would like to welcome Gerard to the New York Rangers,” said James Dolan. “Gerard’s proven track record has made him one of the league’s most sought-after coaches, and we are fortunate to have him as part of the team. I have no doubt that he will play a critical role in helping us take the next steps to building a championship-caliber team.”

“We are excited to announce that Gerard will be the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers,” Rangers president and GM Chris Drury said. “His vast experience and success behind the bench at several levels make him the ideal choice to lead our team on the ice.”

Gallant, 57, has coached 541 career NHL games as a head coach over parts of nine seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights, posting a 270-216-4-51 record.

As the first head coach of the Golden Knights (2017-18 – 2019-20), Gallant coached Vegas to a 118-75-20 record and a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2017-18.

Prior to his tenure with Vegas, Gallant served as the Panthers’ head coach for parts of three seasons (2014-15 – 2016-17), taking over a bad team and helping them win the Atlantic Division in his second season.

Gallant also served as Canada’s head coach at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, coaching them to a gold medal. He also helped Canada earn a gold medal as an assistant coach at the 2007 IIHF World Championship and a silver medal as an assistant coach at the 2017 IIHF World Championship.