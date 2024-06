[BBC]

Rangers have reportedly made an offer for AS FAR forward Hamza Igamane, 21. (KoraMaroc on X)

A bid of £1.5m has been tabled for attacker Igamane by the Ibrox club. (Football Scotland)

Meanwhile, Rangers have made an improved contract offer to free agent Connor Barron, 21, who was most recently at Aberdeen. (Record)

Yusuf Kabadayi, 20, will reportedly hold exit talks with Bayern Munich, with Rangers keen on the winger. (Record)

Read Monday's Scottish gossip