Rangers Have Not Agreed Deal With Midfielder, Several Clubs Keen

Rangers have not agreed a deal with Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and there are several clubs still at the table for the soon-to-be out-of-contract midfielder, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old was a key member of the Aberdeen team last season and ended with four goal contributions in 29 Scottish Premiership matches.

He is nearing the end of his contract though and is set to leave on a free transfer after turning down the chance of an extension.

Rangers have been hot on his heels but so have a number of other clubs.

In the event Barron leaves Scotland, Aberdeen would be entitled to a fee of £500,000 as training compensation.

It would not be valid for a Scottish team such as Rangers, though any decision on compensation would then go to an independent tribunal, which is not expected to make life easy for the Gers.

Barron has not agreed any deal with Rangers or any club and there are several different sides at the table.

He has been linked with clubs south of the border, but would suit Rangers as he would count as a homegrown signing in Europe, something the Gers need to address.