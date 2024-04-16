Rangers must 'earn right to win games' - Tavernier

Captain James Tavernier is demanding Rangers bounce back from their Ross County shocker by dispatching Dundee on Wednesday night.

The Ibrox side's title hopes took a major hit on Sunday when they lost 3-2 in Dingwall - a first defeat to County in 16 meetings - to stay four points adrift of Celtic.

Rangers play their game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday, a game that will be moved to Perth if Dens Park fails a Tuesday pitch inspection, and Tavernier knows his side can't afford another slip-up.

"Since the gaffer came in we have been solid defensively but we have to look back at this as quickly as possible, learn from it and really focus for Wednesday," said the right-back.

"I have to look back on the goals and how we defended as a team but obviously to concede a goal in the second minute after half-time, it is not what you want to do, you want to start the second half positively and we obviously didn't do that.

"We have to react to every single game and show the fans the performance levels that they know we can put in. Wednesday is a big game and we know we need to rectify it."

With just six games remaining including a trip to Celtic Park after the split, Tavernier insists Rangers have the mentality to respond positively.

He added: "I think we have shown it plenty of times, the mentality. But you have to earn the right to win games and we didn't do that [on Sunday].

"That is the disappointing factor. When you do get the chances in front of goal you have to be more clinical and put the ball in the back of the net.

"We are obviously going into these six games and win every single game, that's the Rangers mentality to win games, we go to win games in Europe so nothing changes there.

"We obviously have to earn the right to deliver the performance that we know that we can."