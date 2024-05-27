Rangers must use cup win to 'push forward' - McLauchlan

Rangers defender Rachel McLauchlan says the club "need to push forward" after Sunday's Scottish Cup victory.

McLauchlan opened the scoring at Hampden with a long-range strike as Jo Potter's side went on to defeat Hearts 2-0 and lift their first ever Scottish Cup.

"Thankfully the ball swerved the way I wanted it to," she said.

"That was a special one. You're always delighted to get a cup. I'm just happy to be on the pitch with these girls.

"Hearts are a really good side. We have a League Cup and a Scottish Cup. We need to push forward next year."