Rangers move into first place in NHL Standings

There was only one game played in the NHL on Monday as two games had been previously postponed.

The three stars of the week were announced as always on Monday and Jordan Kyrou was named the first star of the week. The St. Louis center had three goals and four assists in only two games and set a Winter Classic record with a four-point second period (two goals and two assists) which was also a game record for an outdoor game.

The second star was Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. The former first overall pick in 2019, Hughes had three goals and five assists in three games as the Devils swept the week. Hughes doubled his point count this past week and has 16 points this season in 16 games.

The third star was Jonathan Huberdeau who had a goal and seven helpers in three games. Huberdeau moved into fourth place in NHL scoring, trailing only Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin.

NEW YORK RANGERS 4 EDMONTON 1

The New York Rangers won their third straight game and moved to the top of the NHL standings with 48 points as they defeated the slumping Edmonton Oilers 4-1.

The Oilers are 2-8-2 in their last 12 games after a 16-5-0 start and are just hanging on to fourth place in the Pacific, one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and only four points ahead of the surging Vancouver Canucks.

It was a huge night for the Rangers second line of Ryan Strome, Barclay Goodrow and Alexis Lafreniere as they combined for three goals and seven points.

Strome had a goal and two assists while Goodrow and Lafreniere had one of each.

Chris Kreider also scored and it was his 20th of the season and 12th on the power play. He is having an outstanding season and is tied for third in goals with Auston Matthews, trailing only Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin by five and four goals respectively.

Ryan McLeod was the only goal scorer for the Oilers and his second period goal was the only shot that got past Alexandar Georgiev in the Rangers net.

Georgiev was outstanding in making 33 saves and improving his record to 6-3-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

Mikko Koskinen gave up all four goals on 28 shots, the first one being the worst as he lost the puck behind the net to Strome who found a wide open Lafreniere in front of the yawning net. Koskinen is 12-7-1 with a 3.19 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

Adam Fox had two assists for the Rangers and has 30 helpers this season.

Connor McDavid and Kreider each had seven shots on goal.

Ryan Reaves had six hits.

The Rangers had 22 blocked shots to the Oilers three.

Jacob Trouba and Libor Hajek each had four blocked shots.

NOTES: The NHL postponed Thursday’s Seattle-Ottawa contest as there has been another outbreak on the Senators…Good news from the Dallas Stars as 10 players were removed from the COVID-19 protocol list including Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson…Cam Talbot is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury suffered during Saturday’s Winter Classic…Kaapo Kakhonen will take over the netminding duties…The NHL All-Star fan vote was released Monday and heading into the last week of voting, Alex Ovechkin leads all players in the Metropolitan Division as well as the entire NHL. Connor McDavid in the Pacific, Auston Matthews in the Atlantic and Nathan MacKinnon in the Central, also lead their respective divisions and will be named captains of their divisions if their leads hold up…Brandon Tanev is out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury…Brayden Schenn was activated off the injured reserve list after being out since Dec. 12 with an upper-body injury…Auston Matthews tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test on Monday and will await Tuesday’s results from a PCR test taken Monday.

NIGHTLY LEADERS

Goals

Alexis Lafreniere – 1

Barclay Goodrow – 1

Ryan McLeod – 1

Chris Kreider – 1

Ryan Strome - 1

Assists

Ryan Strome – 2

Adam Fox – 2

Barclay Goodrow – 1

Ryan Lindgren - 1

Alexis Lafreniere – 1

Tyler Benson – 1

Kyle Turris - 1

Shots on Goal

Chris Kreider – 7

Connor McDavid - 7

Hits

Ryan Reaves – 6

Jacob Trouba - 5

Penalty Minutes

Kaapo Kakko - 2

Slater Koekkoek – 2

Ryan McLeod – 2

Warren Foegele – 2

Kailer Yamamoto – 2

Jacob Trouba - 2