Rangers to move on from D Brendan Smith in free agency: report

Rangers Brendan Smith

NHL free agency officially starts next Wednesday, but plenty of rumors are already beginning to circulate.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers will move on from defenseman Brendan Smith.

The 32-year-old veteran has played in parts of five seasons with the Rangers, dating back to when he was traded to New York from the Detroit Red Wings in 2016-17. He then signed a four-year deal with the Blue Shirts worth $17.4 million.

In 234 games with the Rangers, Smith didn’t quite live up to that contract, as he recorded 43 total points to go along with 313 penalty minutes, 194 blocked shots, and a -12 +/- rating.

His 2020-21 season may have been his best as a Ranger, as he scored five goals (tied for his career high) while also playing as a forward when needed.