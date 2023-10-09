Rangers move to 2-0 while Twins even ALDS on Sunday
Recap of Sunday's ALDS games.
Recap of Sunday's ALDS games.
The Rangers are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Texas, while the Twins earned a 1-1 split in Houston.
The Phillies' pitching staff shut down the Braves lineup, while the D-backs lit up Clayton Kershaw on Saturday.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares his thoughts on Week 5's Sunday action, including the truth about the 49ers starting quarterback.
Alex Anzalone’s parents are in Israel with a 53-person tour through their Florida church. The group is currently trying to find a way home.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals showed that no hype was too big for this battle.
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
The Jets delivered an impassioned message for Payton before kickoff. Then they delivered with a win at Mile High.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Tyler Reddick jumped into the top eight ahead of the third round of the playoffs with a sixth-place finish.