Rangers most featured in SWPL team of the year

The SWPL team of the year for the 2023-24 season, as voted by fellow top flight players, has been announced.

Nicola Docherty, Rachel Rowe, Rio Hardy and Kirsty Maclean feature from Rangers - the most representation for any team.

Celtic's Caitlin Hayes and Amy Gallacher are also included in the line-up, as well as Hibs' Jorian Baucom and Leah Eddie.

Keeper Charlotte Parker-Smith is in there for Hearts, alongside midfielder Katie Lockwood.

Partick Thistle have just one player included in defender Emma Lawto,n but no players from reigning champions Glasgow City made the cut.