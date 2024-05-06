'Rangers need to be more clinical to win at Celtic Park'

Rangers definitely need to be more clinical. When they play better teams they won't get as many opportunities as they did on Sunday.

Kilmarnock being down to 10 men played a huge part in why they had so many shots. I think Rangers will be disappointed with their conversion rate, but it’s still three points.

Looking ahead to the next game against Celtic, they are probably only going to get one or two clear-cut chances and you need to be really clinical.

They are stuck with Cyriel Dessers at the minute. He has scored goals, but it’s the amount of shots it takes Rangers to find the back of the net that is concerning.

They know what they need to do on Saturday. They need to win the game.

It’s going to be intriguing, but they need all their players to perform at a 10/10 to win at Celtic Park.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Cammy Bell was talking to BBC Sport Scotland's George O'Neill.