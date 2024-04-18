Rangers meet the Tigers with 2-1 series lead

Texas Rangers (10-9, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (10-8, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (0-0); Tigers: Kenta Maeda (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -112, Rangers -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 4-6 at home and 10-8 overall. The Tigers are 6-3 in games decided by one run.

Texas has a 10-9 record overall and a 5-4 record in road games. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .258, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has three home runs, 15 walks and seven RBI while hitting .222 for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 11-for-27 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Evan Carter has five doubles, two home runs and five RBI for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 10-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rangers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

Rangers: Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Brock Burke: 15-Day IL (hand), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.