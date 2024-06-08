Rangers’ Matt Rempe ready to continue working after ‘dream come true’ rookie season

Matt Rempe took the league by storm during his rookie season.

The Rangers' big-bodied winger quickly established himself as a fan favorite after dropping the gloves with Matt Martin on just his first shift in his NHL debut during the Stadium Series matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Rempe went on to become a regular on New York’s fourth line, going through his fair share of ups and downs along the way, but it didn’t take long before chants of his name were flying from the Blueshirts faithful.

The 21-year-old played limited minutes, but he found himself in the lineup 11 times during the postseason, and he cracked the scorers’ sheet once with a goal during their first-round matchup with the Capitals.

Rempe’s hard-hitting and high-energy physical play, paired with his massive net-front presence and tough forechecking, brought a whole new element to the Rangers’ lineup down the stretch during their historic season.

While things didn’t quite end as anyone around the organization had hoped, Rempe told reporters during his exit day interview that he was happy with how things went during his inaugural pro season.

“It’s been a whirlwind dream come true playing in the NHL,” he said. “Everything was unbelievable, it was cool to experience it all. I learned a lot of things this year and got to experience a lot of things.

"Going on a long playoff run, obviously things didn’t end the way we wanted but I got to learn a lot along the way and I think I proved a lot. I know what I have to do to take the next step, so it was a great year.”

Rempe will now return home to Calgary where he already has some big plans in place, including pilates, to help him continue improving himself in all areas of his game as he hopes to earn more trust from the coaching staff.

“I want the fans to know that I’m nowhere at all satisfied in any aspect of my game,” he said. “I know how far I still have to go and that is going to be done. I’m going to work every single day on every part of my game because I want to bring more to the table next season.

“I want to play 8-12 minutes every night, I want to be able to play center or wing and get better defensively, but I have to earn all of these things. I want to work on my skating, my skillset, making plays with the puck, passing, and even fighting. I’ve got a lot of work to do, but as a sixth-rounder, I’ve always exceeded expectations so I’m ready to get after it.”

General manager Chris Drury told reporters during his end-of-season conference call on Friday that the team will be looking to add some size and toughness, which certainly bodes well for the youngster’s chances of taking on that larger role he's seeking.

With his attitude and work ethic, Rempe seems fully prepared to take advantage of that opportunity if it comes his way.