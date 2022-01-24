Rangers have made trade offer for Jakob Chychrun: report

Jakob Chychrun with Coyotes black jersey facing forward 2021

The Rangers have made a trade offer to the Arizona Coyotes for defenseman Jakob Chychrun, according to Jeff Marek of TSN, who reports that New York has offered a package that includes Vitali Kravtsov.

Per Marek, the Coyotes are seeking a package for Chychrun that includes "a young player, a prospect and a first-round pick," with Marek noting that the Coyotes have that kind of offer in hand from one team.

According to TSN, at least 10 teams had inquired about Chychrun as of Jan. 8.

Chychrun, 23, comes with a $4.6 million cap hit this season and is under team control through the 2024-25 season.

He is set to earn $4 million in 2022-23, $4.4 million in 2023-24, and $6 million in 2024-25. His deal comes with a $4.6 million cap hit in each of those seasons.

Kravtsov, 21, was loaned to Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL on Nov. 3, following his displeasure with the Rangers over being left off the team's opening night roster.



"After discussions with Vitali and his representation, we decided a loan to Traktor was in the best interests of both him and the organization," Rangers president and GM Chris Drury said about the decision to loan Kravtsov to the KHL. "We think very highly of Vitali and the Rangers development staff will continue to work with him to reach our mutual goal of him some day being a New York Ranger."

The Rangers had given Kravtsov permission to seek a trade on Oct. 12 after he refused an AHL assignment.

