Rangers looking for revenge in Scottish Cup final - Kerr

Former Scotland international Shelley Kerr believes Rangers will use their league defeat to Hearts as extra motivation for Sunday's Scottish Cup final.

The 1-0 loss at Oriam last month was one of the results that pushed the title in Celtic's favour and ended Rangers' treble hopes.

But Jo Potter's side have the chance to complete a cup double by lifting the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

"I definitely think that Rangers are favourites," Kerr said.

"It's always hard to predict what a scoreline is going to be but I think Rangers will go in strong favourites, albeit I think Hearts have shown that they're capable on their day of beating Rangers.

"I think if Rangers need any added motivation, they will look to that previous league game of being the downfall of them not being able to get over the line in the league and coming out second best to Celtic. So I think that will give them Rangers added motivation.

"Both teams have got a chance of creating a little bit of history in terms of winning the Scottish Cup final.

"Hearts have got to show confidence going into that game that they're capable as a one-off of beating Rangers because right through the season they've been able to compete very well against the top three."