Rangers Looking At Alternative Targets To Linked Free Agent

Rangers have opted against trying to take a free agent they have tracked to Ibrox this summer, as they focus on other midfield targets, according the Star.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is looking to rebuild his squad over the course of the summer window as he seeks to dethrone Celtic next term.

Midfield is an area where there will be changes, especially with long serving John Lundstram leaving Ibrox this month.

Rangers have regularly been linked with Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate, who is now a free agent following his release by Brighton.

However, Rangers are not intending to chase Alzate this summer and will focus on other midfield options.

Alzate is not likely to be short of offers, even if he does not get one from Rangers, as sides from the MLS and Turkey are keen, along with Sheffield United.

Where Rangers will look for further additions in the midfield area is unclear, but they have already made an addition to their squad in the shape of left-back Jefte.

The Brazilian caught the eye on loan at Cypriot club APOEL last term and has been taken to Ibrox on a four-year deal.