Rangers Look Towards Austria International On Celtic’s Radar

Rangers have their eyes on Austria international and Salernitana centre-back Flavius Daniliuc, who has also been linked with a move to their fierce rivals Celtic.

Philippe Clement is pushing to overhaul his defence this summer after Rangers collapsed in the title race towards the end of last season.

Rangers have already agreed a deal to sign defender Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan, but the manager is pushing for more.

According to Sky Austria, the club are interested in getting their hands on Daniliuc during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Red Bull Salzburg on loan from Salernitana in the winter transfer window.

He has impressed in Austria but Red Bull Salzburg are yet to make a decision on whether to take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal.

Celtic have already been linked with an interest in the Austrian defender but he is now a serious target for Rangers.

Rangers are weighing up making a move to take him to Ibrox as part of Clement’s plans to add fresh faces to his defensive unit.

Daniliuc has been included in the Austria squad for Euro 2024.