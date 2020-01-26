Rangers loan Lias Andersson to Swedish league

New York Rangers center Lias Andersson has been loaned to the Swedish Hockey League. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It has been just over a month since news dropped that former No. 7 overall pick Lias Andersson had demanded a trade from the New York Rangers. On Sunday, the team found a way to move Andersson off the roster without completely severing ties.

The Rangers announced they loaned the 21-year-old to HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It simply hasn’t worked out between the Rangers and the former first-round pick. In his third season with the club, Andersson has appeared in 17 games, recording just a single point. He’s appeared in 66 games with the team since 2017, tallying three goals and nine points. He also appeared in 13 games at the AHL level with the Hartford Wolf Pack this year, scoring 4 goals and adding an assist.

Andersson played three seasons with HV71 between 2014 - 2017, helping the team win the SHL championship in 2017.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports