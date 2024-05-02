Rangers linked with winger Rodrigues - gossip

[BBC]

MacArthur FC winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues, 20, is a reported target for Rangers. (Record)

Coventry City have made contact with Rodrigues' representatives. (Football Scotland)

Elite Sports Ltd have been told to lodge £350,000 with a court before their £9.5m legal action against Rangers can proceed. (Sun)

Trabzonspor have agreed a deal to sign Rangers left-back Borna Barisic, 31, as a free agent this summer and the Turkish club are confident of recruiting Ibrox midfielder John Lundstram on a similar basis. (Record)

Read Thursday's Scottish Gossip