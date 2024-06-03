'Rangers-linked Johnson and Galdames eye exits' - gossip

Ben Johnson will leave West Ham United upon the expiry of his contract amid strong interest in the English right-back from the likes of Leeds United and Rangers, who have been closely monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation and have asked to be kept informed of developments. (Football Insider)

Defender Thomas Galdames, the 25-year-old who has been linked with Rangers as he joins up with Chile squad for the Copa America, says his agent is working on a summer sale from Argentine top-flight club Godoy Cruz before his contract ends in December. (Cooperativa Deportes)

