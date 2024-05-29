Rangers-linked Cordoba 'close to joining Norwich' - gossip

Panama centre-half Jose Cordoba, the 22-year-old who was reportedly poised to have a medical with Rangers, is very close to joining Norwich City from Levski Sofia. (Nabil Djellit on X)

Rangers midfielder Alexander Smith is close to agreeing his first professional contract at the Ibrox club until June 2027 after they fended off strong interest from Premier League clubs and Major League Soccer for the 15-year-old who is eligible for both Scotland and the United States. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed he is in talks with a club about a return to management, but the former Rangers boss has ruled out a second spell at Feyenoord. (Glasgow Times)

