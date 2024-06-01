Rangers learn fee for Cortes - gossip

Rangers will have to pay £4m if they want to land winger Oscar Cortes on a permanent deal from Lens, with the French club determined to recoup the sum they paid for the 20-year-old Colombian. (Daily Record)

Norwich City are ready to play hardball with Celtic over Adam Idah, with the English Championship side not yet entertaining a permanent sale for the 23-year-old, who impressed on loan in Glasgow. (Football Scotland)

Celtic must keep hold of Kyogo Furuhashi – and push the boat out to land Adam Idah to bolster hopes of making an impression in the Champions League, says former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Liam Polworth has been persuaded to stay at Kilmarnock after the midfielder held talks with Fleetwood Town. (Daily Record)

Dundee face competition from Charlton Athletic, Stockport County, Tranmere Rovers and Salford City for striker Amadou Bakayoko after his season on loan at Dens Park from Forest Green, according to reports in Sierra Leone. (Courier)

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is set to quit Atlanta United for Mexican side Cruz Azul just over a year after leaving Celtic to play in the MLS. (Football Scotland)

Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Blackpool are all keen to take a look at Queen's Park teenager Max Willoughby this summer. (Daily Record)