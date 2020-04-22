Rangers' Kreider ready to return when NHL season does

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider expects to be ready to return from injury whenever the NHL season resumes.

Kreider suffered a fractured foot blocking a shot against the Philadelphia Flyers on February 28 and was expected to miss four to six weeks.

"My foot feels good," Kreider said during a videoconference call. "I'm able to work on rehabbing it and getting it back to where it was now."

Kreider had 24 goals, 21 assists and 45 points at the time of his injury, which occurred just four days after he signed a seven-year contract worth $6.5million annually. Kreider has 157 goals and 316 points in 523 career games.

The NHL season was put on hold on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic and there is no timetable for when the league might resume.