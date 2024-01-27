Rangers' Jacob Trouba suspended two games for elbowing Vegas' Pavel Dorofeyev

The Rangers will be without captain Jacob Trouba when they hit the ice on Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.

The league announced this afternoon that the veteran defenseman has been suspended two games for elbowing Pavel Dorofeyev of the Las Vegas Golden Knights during Friday's game.

Trouba appeared to catch the 23-year-old left winger up high with his elbow off a tied up at the face-off dot late in the second period, but no penalty was assessed on the play at the time.

He was still sent for a hearing with the league this afternoon, though, and now will be sidelined for the next two contests.

Trouba is certainly a big loss for the Rangers, who sit just two points up on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division, after dropping dropped six of their last 10 contests.

The team has recalled Connor Mackey from the AHL-Hartford Wolfpack in a corresponding move.

