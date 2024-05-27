Rangers’ Jacob Trouba fined, not suspended for elbowing Florida’s Evan Rodrigues in Game 3

Jacob Trouba has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Florida Panthers winger Evan Rodrigues during the second period of Sunday’s Game 3 matchup, the NHL’s Player Safety Department announced.

That is the maximum fine allowed under the CBA.

With New York leading by one and just under two and a half minutes remaining in the period, Rodrigues cut to the net and the Blueshirts captain lunged towards him making contact with the head area.

Refs reviewed the play for a potential major and match penalty, before ultimately ruling it a minor, and giving Trouba four minutes in the box for that penalty and his original slashing infraction as well.

Barclay Goodrow would add a shorthanded goal a few minutes later and New York went on to kill off the penalty.

This isn’t the first time Trouba has found himself in the middle of some controversy over a potential high elbow to the head of an opponent during this season.

The hard-nosed defenseman was suspended two games earlier this season after striking Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev with a high elbow.

Despite many feeling he should be sidelined again this time around, the league appears to have felt otherwise.