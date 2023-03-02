Rangers Injury Tracker: NHL won't allow Blueshirts an emergency player recall with Ryan Lindgren hurt, K'Andre Miller suspended

Ryan Lindgren / Wendell Cruz - USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Rangers players...

Mar. 2, 12:05 p.m.

The Rangers, who played with only five defensemen on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, will be playing with five defenseman again on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

That's because the NHL has determined that the Blueshirts aren't eligible for an emergency recall on Thursday, per multiple reports.

Ryan Lindgren remains out due to an upper-body injury and K'Andre Miller is serving a three-game suspension, leaving New York short on defense.

The refusal of the NHL to allow the Rangers to recall a player on an emergency basis prior to Thursday's game is bizarre given the rule, which states:

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Loaning Club, by reason of incapacitating injury or illness or by League suspension of its Players is reduced below the level of two (2) goalkeepers, six (6) defensemen and twelve (12) forwards. Proof of the existence of the emergency conditions including the incapacity shall be furnished to the Commissioner of the League upon request made by him.



Jan. 19, 5:00 p.m.

Left winger Chris Kreider will officially return to the Rangers' lineup for Thursday night's game against the Boston Bruins.

Kreider missed the past three games with an upper-body injury after he took a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno midway through the third period on Jan. 10.

Kreider was finally able to return to practice alongside Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko on the Rangers’ top line on Wednesday.

He’ll now be back out there with them as they take on one of the top teams in the NHL on Thursday night.

Kreider currently ranks second on the team with 19 goals, only behind Zibanejad. He also has 11 assists on the year, for a total of 30 points, ten of which have come on the power play.

With Kreider back in the lineup, Sammy Blais will be a healthy scratch.

Jan. 18, 11:47 a.m.

Chris Kreider, who has missed the last few games because of an upper-body injury, returned to practice on Wednesday.

Kreider was skating on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.

Prior to Wednesday, Kreider had been skating on his own.

It is not yet clear if Kreider will return to the lineup when the Rangers face the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Jan. 14, 12:03 p.m.

Rangers RW Julien Gauthier is out for Sunday's game against the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury, New York announced.

LW Chris Kreider, who also has an upper-body injury, has skated on his own but is doubtful for the 5 p.m. start at MSG.

D Ryan Lindgren, LW Artemi Panarin and RW Vitali Kravstov are not practicing due to what the Rangers described as a stomach bug.

Coach Gerard Gallant said that expected those three to play, though.

New York is 24-12-7 entering the matchup with the Canadiens (17-22-3) and seeks its third straight win after it earned a 2-1 overtime victory Thursday against the Dallas Stars.



Jan. 12, 8:19 p.m.

Julien Gauthier left Thursday night's game against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury.



Gauthier collided with the Rangers' Sammy Blais in the first period. The 25-year-old Gauthier went to the locker room and the team announced at the start of the second period that he would not return to the game.

Coach Gerard Gallant did not have an updated on Gauthier after the game and considered him day-to-day.

Gauthier left Tuesday's game with a similar injury and did not return.

Jan. 11, 12:09 p.m.

After leaving Tuesday's game due to an upper-body injury, Chris Kreider was not practicing on Wednesday afternoon and will be out on Thursday against the Dallas Stars.

Kreider will be evaluated in a couple of days, with head coach Gerard Gallant saying he doesn't expect him to be out for a long period of time.

Alexis Lafreniere was skating in Kreider's place on the top line at practice on Wednesday.

Julian Gauthier, who also left Tuesday's game with an injury, was back at practice on Wednesday.

Jan. 10, 10:27 p.m.

Rangers forward Chris Kreider left in the third period of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury. He did not return.

Earlier in the game, Julien Gauthier left with a similar injury and didn't return.

Coach Gerard Gallant had no update on either player after the game and said that both are suffering upper-body injuries and will be evaluated Wednesday.





Jan. 10, 8:15 p.m.

Rangers winger Julien Gauthier has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild due to an upper-body injury.

Gauthier was shaken up after taking a hit from Wild wingers Ryan Reaves and Brandon Duhaime in the field period and didn't return.

The team ruled him out at the beginning of the second period. Gauthier was a -1 and recorded just 1:47 of ice time in the first period.

The 25-year-old has been playing well for the Rangers this season. Across 30 games, he has six goals and three assists.



Dec. 20, 12:40 p.m.

Rangers winger Filip Chytil told reporters that he will play in Pittsburgh against the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Chytil left Sunday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury.

In 25 games this season, Chytil has recorded eight goals and nine assists in just over 14:00 TOI per game.

The winger has a chance to tally a goal for the fourth time in five games in Tuesday's Metropolitan Division contest.



Dec. 18, 9:30 p.m.

Rangers winger Filip Chytil has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury.

Chytil took a big high hit late behind the play from Hawks center Sam Lafferty with 17 minutes remaining in the second period. He made his way off the ice and was quickly headed to the Rangers’ locker room.

Chytil was downgraded to out at the beginning of the third period.

Prior to leaving, the 23-year-old was enjoying himself a really nice game with a goal, an assist, and two shots on goal in the first period alone.

Nov. 26, 4:00 p.m.

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren is day-to-day after he left Saturday afternoon’s game against the Edmonton Oilers with 12:58 remaining in the third period due to an upper-body injury.

Lindgren went to the locker room after taking a hit up high from Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

The scrappy defenseman was unable to return to the bench for the final few minutes, and the Rangers collapsed for a devastating 4-3 loss.

Lindgren was having a phenomenal game alongside Adam Fox prior to leaving with the injury. He had an assist on the first two Rangers goals, was a +2 on the afternoon, and blocked a pair of shots.

Nov. 12, 2:35 p.m.

Viatali Kravtsov will miss Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators with flu-like symptoms, the team announced.

It's been a tough go for the 22-year-old of late as he just returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing time with an upper-body injury he suffered against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 29. Thursday against the Red Wings was arguably his best game of the season, picking up an assist in 13 minutes on the ice, a season-high.

The Rangers play the Coyotes on Sunday, and depending on how quickly he can recover from this bug, Kravtsov may be out or limited for that game as well.

Nov. 8, 5:15 p.m.

While speaking with reporters pregame, head coach Gerard Gallant confirmed that winger Vitali Kravtsov will return to the lineup on Tuesday night as they take on the Islanders.

Kravtsov has been out since leaving in the second period on Oct. 29 against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury.

The youngster has been sidelined with numerous upper-body injuries this season and as a result, has appeared in just four games. Kravtsov was a full participant at practice on Monday morning, skating alongside Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil on the third line.

Despite skating today, both Julien Gauthier (upper-body) and Ryan Lindgren (upper-body) remain day-to-day.

Nov. 7, 1:20 p.m.

According to head coach Gerard Gallant, winger Vitali Kravtsov is "definitely a possibility" to play on Tuesday against the Islanders.



Kravtsov, 22, was a full participant in Monday's practice. He has been sidelined by multiple upper-body injuries this season and has played just four games as a result.



Nov. 7, 12:01 p.m.

Ryan Lindgren, who suffered an upper-body injury on Nov. 3 against the Boston Bruins and has been out since, skated on his own on Monday during practice, head coach Gerard Gallant told reporters.

Lindgren remains day-to-day.

Julien Gauthier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and did not skate on Monday.

Nov. 5, 11:20 a.m.



Vitali Kravtsov (upper-body injury) was back at practice Saturday and was wearing a non-contact jersey, per Mercogliano. Kravtsov suffered the injury on Oct. 29 and has been out since.

Jacob Trouba was also out of practice Saturday due to maintenance.

Filip Chytil said after practice that he's "100 percent" and expects to play Sunday, as head coach Gerard Gallant said he's "hopeful" for Chytil to play. He has been out since Oct. 23 with an upper-body injury.

Nov. 3, 8:40 pm.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Boston Bruins due to an upper-body injury.

Lindgren went straight to the locker room after taking a hit behind the play from Bruins forward David Pastrnak in the first period.

The 24-year-old did not return to the bench during the first and was officially ruled out at the start of the second period.



Nov. 3, 5:45 p.m.

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant revealed that Filip Chytil will not play Thursday against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

The 23-year-old center has been out since the team's Oct. 23 matchup against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury after taking a hit to the head. Earlier this week, Gallant said there was a possibility he would play but the team will take its time.

Nov. 2, 12:52 p.m.

Filip Chytil, who has been out since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 23 against the Columbus Blue Jackets after taking a hit to the head, could possibly return on Thursday against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden, head coach Gerard Gallant told reporters on Wednesday.



After suffering the injury, the expectation was that Chytil would miss at least a week and a minimum of four games.

Chytil has been back on the ice at practice since last week.

Nov. 1, 10:50 a.m.

Vitali Kravtsov will miss at least a week due to an upper-body injury suffered during Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, the Rangers said on Tuesday.

Kravtsov appeared to hit his head against the boards after taking a hard hit in the second period. He has suffered two separate upper-body injuries this season that have caused him to miss time.

Additionally, Filip Chytil is day-to-day and skating on his own. Both Chytil and Kravtsov did not participate in Tuesday's morning skate.

Oct. 29, 4:00 p.m.

Rangers right winger Vitali Kravtsov has been ruled out of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury.

With about seven and a half minutes remaining in the second period, Kravtsov was skating after a loose puck in the offensive zone when he took a hard hit along the boards from Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää.

The young forward appeared to have hit his head hard off the boards. After staying down for a few minutes, Kravtsov skated off to the locker room with athletic trainer Jim Ramsey.

The young forward has already missed time with two different upper-body injuries this season. He took a hard hit in the season opener against the Lighting and then again this past Tuesday against the Avalanche.

Oct. 28, 11:45 a.m.

Head coach Gerard Gallant said Friday that Filip Chytil won't travel with the team this weekend when they face off against the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes, while Vitali Kravtsov has been cleared to play.

Chytil and Kravtsov both participated in practice Friday.

USA Today's Vince Z. Mercogliano reported that Chytil has progressed more than expected, but he added that Chytil came off the ice early during practice.

The team then did some power play work with Kravtsov involved, Mercogliano noted. The 22-year-old suffered his second upper-body injury of the season on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche and did not play on Wednesday against the Islanders.

Oct. 26, 2:00 p.m.

The Rangers announced Wednesday that they have recalled forward Julien Gauthier from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals over four games with Hartford this year. Last season, Gauthier played in 49 games with the Blue Shirts and recorded four assists and three goals, including a game-winner.

Gauthier was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 21 pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and played there until he was traded to New York during the 2019-20 season. He has amassed 13 assists, five goals, and has a plus/minus of -14 over 96 career NHL games in four seasons.

Oct. 24, 12:10 p.m.

Filip Chytil is expected to miss at least a week and a minimum of four games after leaving Sunday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to USA Today's Vince Z. Mercogliano.

Chytil left the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit to the head in the first period of the 5-1 loss.

Through six games this season, Chytil has one assist and two goals, including the game-winner in a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 13.



Oct. 12, 1:17 p.m.

Vitali Kravtsov, who left the Rangers' season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night due to an upper-body injury, will not make the trip with the Rangers to Minnesota and Winnipeg -- where the Rangers play Thursday and Friday.

However, Kravtsov could possibly return next week, head coach Gerard Gallant said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sammy Blais was skating during practice on Wednesday and will make the trip to Minnesota and Winnipeg.