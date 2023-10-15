Rangers Injury Tracker: Ryan Lindgren considered day-to-day after missing Saturday's game with upper body injury

Dec 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Rangers players...

Oct. 14, 11:05 p.m.

After Ryan Lindgren missed Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with what the team called an upper-body injury, head coach Peter Laviolette was asked about his defenseman.

"He's upper body, day-to-day and will be re-evaluated when we get home," he said.

Laviolette was also asked if Lindgren's absence contributed to the Rangers' lack of defense on Saturday, the first-year Rangers coach didn't believe so.

"I liked the lineup dressed tonight," Laviolette explained. "I don't think [Lindgren's injury] had anything to do with the game."

The Rangers (1-1) will look to get back on track when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, Oct. 16.

Oct. 14, 6:50 p.m.

Just before the Rangers' second game of the 2023-24 season, the team announced that defenseman Ryan Lindgren will miss the contest with an upper-body injury.

Lindgren practiced Friday and skated Saturday morning so the designation by the Rangers comes as a surprise.

USA Today's Vince Mercogliano wrote that he spoke with Lindgren and the defenseman said his hand felt fine.

Zac Jones will take Lindgren's place in the starting lineup.