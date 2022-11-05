Rangers Injury Tracker: Ryan Lindgren doubtful for Sunday's game against Red Wings

Ryan Lindgren in blue Rangers jersey solo shot 2021-22 season

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Rangers players...

Nov. 5, 11:20 a.m.

Ryan Lindgren was not at practice Saturday and is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, according to USA Today Sports' Vince Z. Mercogliano.

Lindgren suffered an upper-body injury on Nov. 3 against the Boston Bruins and did not return to the game.

Additionally, Vitali Kravtsov (upper-body injury) was back at practice Saturday and was wearing a non-contact jersey, per Mercogliano. Kravtsov suffered the injury on Oct. 29 and has been out since.

Jacob Trouba was also out of practice Saturday due to maintenance.

Nov. 3, 8:40 pm.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Boston Bruins due to an upper-body injury.

Lindgren went straight to the locker room after taking a hit behind the play from Bruins forward David Pastrnak in the first period.

The 24-year-old did not return to the bench during the first and was officially ruled out at the start of the second period.



Nov. 3, 5:45 p.m.

Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant revealed that Filip Chytil will not play Thursday against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden.

The 23-year-old center has been out since the team's Oct. 23 matchup against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury after taking a hit to the head. Earlier this week, Gallant said there was a possibility he would play but the team will take its time.

Nov. 2, 12:52 p.m.

Filip Chytil, who has been out since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 23 against the Columbus Blue Jackets after taking a hit to the head, could possibly return on Thursday against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden, head coach Gerard Gallant told reporters on Wednesday.



After suffering the injury, the expectation was that Chytil would miss at least a week and a minimum of four games.

Chytil has been back on the ice at practice since last week.

Nov. 1, 10:50 a.m.

Vitali Kravtsov will miss at least a week due to an upper-body injury suffered during Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars, the Rangers said on Tuesday.

Story continues

Kravtsov appeared to hit his head against the boards after taking a hard hit in the second period. He has suffered two separate upper-body injuries this season that have caused him to miss time.

Additionally, Filip Chytil is day-to-day and skating on his own. Both Chytil and Kravtsov did not participate in Tuesday's morning skate.

Oct. 29, 4:00 p.m.

Rangers right winger Vitali Kravtsov has been ruled out of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury.

With about seven and a half minutes remaining in the second period, Kravtsov was skating after a loose puck in the offensive zone when he took a hard hit along the boards from Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää.

The young forward appeared to have hit his head hard off the boards. After staying down for a few minutes, Kravtsov skated off to the locker room with athletic trainer Jim Ramsey.

The young forward has already missed time with two different upper-body injuries this season. He took a hard hit in the season opener against the Lighting and then again this past Tuesday against the Avalanche.

Oct. 28, 11:45 a.m.

Head coach Gerard Gallant said Friday that Filip Chytil won't travel with the team this weekend when they face off against the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes, while Vitali Kravtsov has been cleared to play.

Chytil and Kravtsov both participated in practice Friday.

USA Today's Vince Z. Mercogliano reported that Chytil has progressed more than expected, but he added that Chytil came off the ice early during practice.

The team then did some power play work with Kravtsov involved, Mercogliano noted. The 22-year-old suffered his second upper-body injury of the season on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche and did not play on Wednesday against the Islanders.

Oct. 26, 2:00 p.m.

The Rangers announced Wednesday that they have recalled forward Julien Gauthier from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals over four games with Hartford this year. Last season, Gauthier played in 49 games with the Blue Shirts and recorded four assists and three goals, including a game-winner.

Gauthier was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 21 pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and played there until he was traded to New York during the 2019-20 season. He has amassed 13 assists, five goals, and has a plus/minus of -14 over 96 career NHL games in four seasons.

Oct. 24, 12:10 p.m.

Filip Chytil is expected to miss at least a week and a minimum of four games after leaving Sunday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to USA Today's Vince Z. Mercogliano.

Chytil left the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit to the head in the first period of the 5-1 loss.

Through six games this season, Chytil has one assist and two goals, including the game-winner in a 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 13.



Oct. 12, 1:17 p.m.

Vitali Kravtsov, who left the Rangers' season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night due to an upper-body injury, will not make the trip with the Rangers to Minnesota and Winnipeg -- where the Rangers play Thursday and Friday.

However, Kravtsov could possibly return next week, head coach Gerard Gallant said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sammy Blais was skating during practice on Wednesday and will make the trip to Minnesota and Winnipeg.