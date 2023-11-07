Rangers Injury Tracker: Igor Shesterkin out vs. Red Wings, Adam Fox and Filip Chytil progressing

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Rangers players...

Nov. 7, 10:45 a.m.

Igor Shesterkin has been ruled out and will not dress for Tuesday night's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Jonathan Quick will make the start for the second straight contest, with Louis Domingue backing him up, as the starting netminder works his way back from a lower-body injury.

Shesterkin has been able to skate each of the past two days but doesn't appear ready to return to game action.

Additionally, head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters that defenseman Adam Fox and center Filip Chytil are progressing as they work their way back.

Fox, who is dealing with a lower-body issue, was placed on long-term injured reserve and is not eligible to return to the lineup until Nov. 29.

Chytil was placed on standard IR, so he will be able to return as early as this Sunday against the Blue Jackets, but Laviolette says the duo has not resumed skating just yet.

Nov. 3, 5:30 p.m.

The Rangers will officially be without two of their top players for the foreseeable future.

Star defenseman Adam Fox was placed on long-term IR on Friday after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of Thursday's 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old didn't return to the ice after skating off gingerly following a knee-to-knee open ice collision with Canes forward Sebastian Aho.

The team hasn't provided any timetable for his return to the lineup, but after being placed on LTIR, he will be out a minimum of 10 games or 24 days.

Filip Chytil likely won't miss as much time, but he'll still remain out after being placed on IR. The young center suffered an upper-body injury after a collision of his own with former Ranger Jesper Fast in the first period of Thursday's game.

Chytil is eligible to return Nov. 12 against Columbus.

In a corresponding roster move, New York has called up winger Jonny Brodzinski and defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, goalie Igor Shesterkin is a little shaken up after his efforts in Thursday's win, so backup Jonathan Quick is expected to get the start this weekend in Minnesota.

Louis Domingue has also been recalled from AHL-Hartford as the star netminder isn't expected to dress.

Nov. 2, 10:00 p.m.

Head coach Peter Laviolette had no further update on star defenseman Adam Fox and center Filip Chytil following the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Both players will be reevaluated Friday before the team leaves for their road game this weekend against the Minnesota Wild.

Fox was ruled out with a lower-body injury after being taken down by Carolina forward Sebastian Aho on a knee-to-knee collision in the first period.

Chytil collided with former Ranger Jesper Fast in the open ice early in the first as well, and he was ruled out in the third period with an upper-body injury.

Nov. 2, 9:00 p.m.

The Rangers will be even more shorthanded for the remainder of Thursday's game, as C Filip Chytil was ruled out of at the beginning of the third period due to an upper-body injury.

Chytil appeared to suffer the injury during a collision in the first period. He was able to gut it out for a period and a half but left the ice midway through the second.

New York is already playing a man down on the bench with Adam Fox suffering a lower-body injury earlier in the game.

Nov. 2, 8:12 p.m.

Adam Fox has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game against the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury after leaving play in the first period.

Fox was taken down on a knee-to-knee collision with Carolina forward Sebastian Aho midway through the opening period. The defenseman argued with refs for a tripping call but did not prevail.

He left the ice under his own power but was visibly shaken up and was not seen on the Rangers’ bench for the remainder of the period. The team quickly ruled his night over at the beginning of the second.

Fox has been a catalyst on the Rangers’ top defensive pairing and power play unit.



Oct. 18, 12:31 p.m.

The Rangers announced that forward Nick Bonino is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He will not practice on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old hasn't recorded a point yet in three games this season, but he has blocked eight shots and recorded a hit.

Oct. 14, 11:05 p.m.

After Ryan Lindgren missed Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with what the team called an upper-body injury, head coach Peter Laviolette was asked about his defenseman.

"He's upper body, day-to-day and will be re-evaluated when we get home," he said.

Laviolette was also asked if Lindgren's absence contributed to the Rangers' lack of defense on Saturday, the first-year Rangers coach didn't believe so.

"I liked the lineup dressed tonight," Laviolette explained. "I don't think [Lindgren's injury] had anything to do with the game."

The Rangers (1-1) will look to get back on track when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, Oct. 16.

Oct. 14, 6:50 p.m.

Just before the Rangers' second game of the 2023-24 season, the team announced that defenseman Ryan Lindgren will miss the contest with an upper-body injury.

Lindgren practiced Friday and skated Saturday morning so the designation by the Rangers comes as a surprise.

USA Today's Vince Mercogliano wrote that he spoke with Lindgren and the defenseman said his hand felt fine.

Zac Jones will take Lindgren's place in the starting lineup.