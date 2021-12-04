Rangers' Igor Shesterkin leaves game with minor lower body injury

Igor Shesterkin in net blue jersey

It's been a red-hot start for the New York Rangers, but at the moment, their fans might be panicking a bit.

Igor Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury in the third period of Friday's game against the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden.

The good news, though, is that head coach Gerard Gallant said that it's "not as bad as it looks," and it's minor.

Shesterkin made a right-blocker save, and with the puck in front of him and a scramble near the crease, the goalie sprawled to the ice, but had trouble getting back up.

No one made contact with Shesterkin, as it seemed like he suffered the injury when his legs went behind him while leaning forward.

Shesterkin was putting up great numbers; entering Friday, he was 12-3-2 with a 2.15 GAA (seventh in NHL) and .935 save percentage (third in NHL). He stopped all 19 shots he saw against the Sharks before leaving the contest.

The Rangers won the game, 1-0.