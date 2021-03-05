Igor Shesterkin has groin strain, Rangers clear Kaapo Kakko to return

Igor Shesterkin is helped off the ice after injury closeup

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin has been diagnosed with a mild groin strain and is day-to-day, the team announced Friday.

Shesterkin left Thursday night's win against the Devils late in the third period after suffering a non-contact injury while facing an odd-man rush.

Shesterkin fell to the ice after the injury before being helped to the bench as he put no pressure on his right leg.



Alexandar Georgiev, who replaced Shesterkin on Thursday, will be in net on Saturday when the Rangers again play the Devils.

KAKKO CLEARED

Kaapo Kakko, who came off the COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday to start preparing for his return to games, has been cleared to return on Saturday.

Kakko has been out since Feb. 20.

With Kakko set to return, the Rangers -- who recently got Filip Chytil back -- are getting closer to full strength.

Jacob Trouba, who has been out with a broken thumb, is close to returning.