Rangers host the Tigers to begin 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (29-30, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (29-30, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (7-1, 2.01 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (2-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -115, Rangers -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Detroit Tigers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Texas has gone 14-13 at home and 29-30 overall. The Rangers are 19-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 15-15 record in road games and a 29-30 record overall. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Monday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-39 with two doubles, seven home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs while hitting .249 for the Tigers. Matthew Vierling is 15-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Tigers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (ulnar nerve inflammation), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.