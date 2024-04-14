Rangers host the Senators after shootout win

Ottawa Senators (36-40-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (54-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Ottawa Senators after the Rangers knocked off the New York Islanders 3-2 in a shootout.

New York has a 54-23-4 record overall and a 29-11-0 record in home games. The Rangers have gone 30-8-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Ottawa has gone 15-22-2 in road games and 36-40-4 overall. The Senators serve 10.4 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in league play.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has scored 39 goals with 34 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 37 goals and 36 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Senators: Angus Crookshank: day to day (lower body), Josh Norris: out for season (upper body), Matthew Highmore: out (upper-body), Tim Stutzle: day to day (upper-body), Travis Hamonic: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.