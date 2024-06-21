Rangers host the Royals in first of 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (42-34, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (34-40, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (3-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -148, Royals +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers open a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Texas has a 17-19 record in home games and a 34-40 record overall. The Rangers have a 22-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 42-34 overall and 17-20 on the road. The Royals are 32-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith has a .298 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 17 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Wyatt Langford is 11-for-35 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. leads the Royals with 39 extra base hits (20 doubles, seven triples and 12 home runs). Freddy Fermin is 10-for-30 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .204 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Royals: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Dan Altavilla: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (toe), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (foot), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.