Rangers host the Mariners to start 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (11-11, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-11, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-0, 2.33 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -112, Rangers -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Texas is 12-11 overall and 5-5 at home. Rangers pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Seattle is 11-11 overall and 4-5 in road games. The Mariners have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.40.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI for the Rangers. Jonah Heim is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez leads the Mariners with a .276 batting average, and has three doubles, four walks and eight RBI. Caleb Raleigh is 11-for-33 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .246 batting average, 1.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Luis Urias: day-to-day (hand/wrist), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.