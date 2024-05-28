Rangers host the Diamondbacks to start 2-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-28, fourth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (25-29, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a two-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Texas is 25-29 overall and 12-13 at home. The Rangers have a 10-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona has a 12-13 record in road games and a 25-28 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 12-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Smith leads the Rangers with a .280 batting average, and has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 17 walks and 20 RBI. Corey Seager is 13-for-37 with seven home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 24 extra base hits (12 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Christian Walker is 10-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Michael Lorenzen: day-to-day (knee), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (groin), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Wyatt Langford: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (groin), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.