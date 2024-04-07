Rangers host the Canadiens following Goodrow's 2-goal performance

Montreal Canadiens (29-35-12, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-21-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -347, Canadiens +270; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Montreal Canadiens after Barclay Goodrow scored two goals in the Rangers' 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

New York is 52-21-4 overall and 27-10-0 at home. The Rangers are 27-7-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Montreal has a 29-35-12 record overall and a 14-15-8 record on the road. The Canadiens have a 26-10-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The Rangers won 7-4 in the last matchup. Goodrow led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 45 goals and 64 assists for the Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere has scored eight goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 23 goals and 35 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Canadiens: Joshua Roy: out (upper body), Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (pectoral).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.