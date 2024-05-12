Rangers hopeful Filip Chytil can return for Game 5 after dealing with illness

Filip Chytil didn’t dress for Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes due to an illness, but there’s hope he’ll be able to go in Game 5.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com spoke to Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette, who said that Chytil is feeling better and hopes he can be an option for Game 5.

The 30-year-old played just 10 games this season. He finally returned for Game 3 and logged 12 minutes of ice time while registering one shot on goal.

The Rangers, up three games to one, will look to close out the series at home on Monday night.