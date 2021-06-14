Rangers to hire Gerard Gallant to be next head coach: report

Gallant close up shot

The Rangers got their new head coach in arguably the hottest commodity around the league.

Gerard Gallant is headed to the Garden to be the Rangers' next head coach, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

Gallant, who was most recently the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, owns a career 270-216-55 (.550) record as head coach, also having stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers.



Gallant took the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18, but was let go and replaced by former Devils head coach Peter DeBoer.

Gallant had been the Rangers' top choice when new president/GM Chris Drury -- who replaced John Davidson and Jeff Gorton -- fired David Quinn upon season's end.

The Rangers missed the playoffs this past year, which led to the major front office shakeup.