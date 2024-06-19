Rangers head into matchup with the Mets on losing streak

New York Mets (35-37, third in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (33-40, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rangers -110, Mets -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to break their five-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets.

Texas is 33-40 overall and 16-19 at home. The Rangers are 14-34 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

New York has a 35-37 record overall and a 17-14 record in road games. The Mets have gone 28-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has five doubles, 14 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .259 for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 11-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 12 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .238 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .204 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Mets: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

