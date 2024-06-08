Rangers' Hardy has 'unfinished business' in Champions League

Rio Hardy says she has "unfinished business" in the Champions League and is excited to test herself against the best once again.

It's the first time since 2022 that Rangers will feature in the top European competition after finishing second in the SWPL.

Hardy has Champions League experience with previous club Apollon Ladies.

"I am a winner so I really wanted to come and contribute as much as I possibly could to the team so far," the striker said.

“It was a great experience, obviously you want to test yourself against the best and the Champions League is an opportunity to do that.

“I do feel like I do have a bit of unfinished business, we didn't go as far as we wanted to go in that competition, so I think I am really excited to get back into that next season.”

Strike partner Kirsty Howat, who also experienced the top continental competition with former club Glasgow City, is also excited about a return to Europe's elite.

“It is a really good experience playing in the Champions League and I am really excited to do it all over again with different coaching and playing staff," she told club media.

“It is massive for the club; it is where we want to be so to be there again next season is exciting.

“I have loved my time here. I have been here nearly four years now so there is really no place I would rather be and I am happy to be here.”