Rangers have had 'preliminary' Jack Eichel trade talks with Sabres: report

Buffalo Sabres C Jack Eichel

The Rangers have had "preliminary talks" with the Buffalo Sabres about trading for disgruntled center Jack Eichel, reports Larry Brooks of The New York Post.

Per Brooks, New York has displayed "increased interest" in getting a look at Eichel's medical records (he has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck), but the Sabres have not yet made them available to interested teams.

Brooks adds that in any trade for Eichel, the Sabres would want "at least four pieces that would be equivalent of first-rounders."

Eichel, 24, has five years and $50 million remaining on his contract, which runs through the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Rangers have been linked to Eichel for quite some time, going back to the former regime of team president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton, who were recently replaced by Chris Drury, handling both of their previous roles.

There has also been turnover on the bench, with the team firing head coach David Quinn and hiring Gerard Gallant to replace him.

In May, Eichel discussed his situation in Buffalo and seemed open to a change.



"For sure I would say I’ve been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I’ve been hurt,” Eichel told reporters via Zoom. "I’d be lying if I said things have moved smoothly since my injury. So yeah, I think there’s been a bit of a disconnect between the organization a bit and myself. It’s been tough at times, but right now for me, I think the most important thing is trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year wherever that might be. The losing stuff takes a toll. It’s all perspective."

Eichel added:



"Listen, my No. 1 interest is Jack Eichel, you know what I mean? You gotta look after yourself. You gotta look after what's best for yourself. The organization has a similar job to do, which is to look out for what's best for the Buffalo Sabres. It's tough. Things haven't been, I guess, really black and white.

"We're all trying to educate ourselves in this situation and what would be best moving forward. There's been some tough conversations. But I have to do what's best for me. I'm only going to play hockey for so long. I'm 24 years old. Hopefully I have many years in this amazing game left. But I have to take care of myself.



"I think there's a lot I have to consider. But for now, obviously I'm here. I'm the captain of this hockey team and my goal is to be available and to try to help the guys in the room and help this organization win hockey games. And I'll try to do that as long as I'm here."

