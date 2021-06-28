Rangers have had 'preliminary' Jack Eichel trade talks with Sabres: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Abriano
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Buffalo Sabres C Jack Eichel
Buffalo Sabres C Jack Eichel

The Rangers have had "preliminary talks" with the Buffalo Sabres about trading for disgruntled center Jack Eichel, reports Larry Brooks of The New York Post.

Per Brooks, New York has displayed "increased interest" in getting a look at Eichel's medical records (he has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck), but the Sabres have not yet made them available to interested teams.

Brooks adds that in any trade for Eichel, the Sabres would want "at least four pieces that would be equivalent of first-rounders."

Eichel, 24, has five years and $50 million remaining on his contract, which runs through the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Rangers have been linked to Eichel for quite some time, going back to the former regime of team president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton, who were recently replaced by Chris Drury, handling both of their previous roles.

There has also been turnover on the bench, with the team firing head coach David Quinn and hiring Gerard Gallant to replace him.

In May, Eichel discussed his situation in Buffalo and seemed open to a change.

"For sure I would say I’ve been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I’ve been hurt,” Eichel told reporters via Zoom. "I’d be lying if I said things have moved smoothly since my injury. So yeah, I think there’s been a bit of a disconnect between the organization a bit and myself. It’s been tough at times, but right now for me, I think the most important thing is trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year wherever that might be. The losing stuff takes a toll. It’s all perspective."

Eichel added:

"Listen, my No. 1 interest is Jack Eichel, you know what I mean? You gotta look after yourself. You gotta look after what's best for yourself. The organization has a similar job to do, which is to look out for what's best for the Buffalo Sabres. It's tough. Things haven't been, I guess, really black and white.

"We're all trying to educate ourselves in this situation and what would be best moving forward. There's been some tough conversations. But I have to do what's best for me. I'm only going to play hockey for so long. I'm 24 years old. Hopefully I have many years in this amazing game left. But I have to take care of myself.

"I think there's a lot I have to consider. But for now, obviously I'm here. I'm the captain of this hockey team and my goal is to be available and to try to help the guys in the room and help this organization win hockey games. And I'll try to do that as long as I'm here."

Recommended Stories

  • How much dead cap space do the Bills have in 2021?

    A quick look at the #Bills & their dead cap total currently:

  • Islanders' biggest needs, most difficult decisions heading into offseason | Isle Seat | SportsNite

    The Athletic's Arthur Staple discusses what he believes the Islanders' biggest needs will be this offseason and thinks that the the team will have a tough decision when it comes to possibly letting Casey Cizikas go. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Should the Bills consider trading Jerry Hughes?

    Hmmm... @Nick_Wojton isn't into this idea. Should the #Bills be?

  • 6 trade landing spots for Damian Lillard including Sixers and Knicks

    It looks more likely than ever that Damian Lillard will leave Portland. Where should he go? Here are six ideas.

  • Bruce Smith: ’90s Bills had a gay player, the rest of the team didn’t care

    It’s widely been believed that any gay players on the locker rooms of yesteryear remained deeply closeted for fear of being bullied or judged or ostracized. That wasn’t the case universally. Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith recently told TMZ.com that the Bills of the 1990s had at least one gay player on the [more]

  • Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announces death of newborn son

    Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak announced early Monday morning that his newborn son, who was born June 17, has died.

  • In a worst case scenario for Bruins fans, the Cup Final is the lesser of two evils

    It's a worst case scenario for Bruins fans with the hated Canadiens facing the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. Our DJ Bean explains which team he thinks Black fans Gold fans should side with.

  • Patriots briefly re-issued Rob Gronkowski’s number

    The Patriots previously have retired seven numbers. It looks like 87 won’t be the eighth. Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots briefly re-issued Rob Gronkowski‘s former number for receiver Devin Ross, who participated in mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis. It’s possible that the Pats have had second thoughts. Ross made the team, but he [more]

  • Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Sabre Corporation (SABR) Anymore

    As we already know from media reports and hedge fund investor letters, hedge funds delivered their best returns in a decade. Most investors who decided to stick with hedge funds after a rough 2018 recouped their losses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. A significant number of hedge funds continued their strong […]

  • Jets had Elijah Moore ranked No. 16 overall on draft board

    The New York Jets landed a huge steal in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, according to their draft board

  • Israel and U.S. in talks on first Biden-Bennett White House meeting in July

    The U.S. and Israel are working to coordinate a White House visit for new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in July, three Israeli officials and two U.S. sources told me. Why it matters: It's another sign that the Biden administration wants to help stabilize the new and fragile Israeli government. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden called Bennett two hours after he was sworn in, a move that reflects his desire to have a

  • Athletics-Holloway narrowly misses world record in blockbuster day at U.S. trials

    Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-metre hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt's 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday. "I just think at this point (a world record is) definitely possible," Holloway said.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Giants select OL Kenyon Green, QB Desmond Ridder in PFN’s 2022 mock

    The New York Giants select OL Kenyon Green and QB Desmond Ridder in Pro Football Network's latest 2022 NFL mock draft.

  • Team Penske crew chief Todd Gordon to retire at season's end

    Crew chief Todd Gordon announced his retirement from atop the pit box Monday, telling SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that he would end his term with Team Penske at the end of the 2021 season. RELATED: Cup Series standings Gordon is in his second year as crew chief for Roger Penske’s No. 12 Ford and driver Ryan […]

  • Road rage shooting in flea market parking lot injures three, Texas cops say

    The gunman fled the scene, cops say.

  • NBA trade rumors: Sixers-related thoughts on Damian Lillard report

    From the Sixers' perspective, the report that Damian Lillard might push his way out of Portland is attention-grabbing. By Noah Levick

  • Andrew Hawkins (jokingly?) calls Troy Polamalu a “bully” with video evidence

    Former Cleveland Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins has quickly become a media star. Today he (jokingly?) calls former Pittsburgh Steelers great Troy Polamalu a "bully" and shows video evidence.

  • New Celtics coach Ime Udoka explains why Boston is 'ideal situation' for him

    New Celtics head coach Ime Udoka details why Boston was the "ideal situation" for him.

  • Top 10 Prospects: June 28

    An updated look at the top prospects still in the minors that can help fantasy clubs in 2021. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)