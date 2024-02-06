Rangers grant Nick Bonino an unconditional release: reports

The Rangers have granted veteran center Nick Bonino an unconditional release, per multiple reports.

The Blueshirts placed Bonino on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination on Tuesday. According to USA Today's Vince Mercogliano, the team gave Bonino the All-Star break to consider his options.

Bonino, 35, decided he did not want to report to AHL Hartford, which prompted the team's decision.

In late January, the Rangers placed Bonino on waivers but he was not picked up by another team.

The Connecticut native last played on Jan. 23 against the San Jose Sharks where he had two shots in 13 minutes on the ice. For the season, Bonino has five points (one goal, four assists) in 45 games played. He was a plus/minus of -12.

The 2023-24 season was his first with the Rangers after spending last season with the Sharks and Penguins. In his 16-year career, Bonino has scored 159 goals, and had 199 assists with the Ducks, Canucks, Penguins, Predators, Wild, Sharks and Rangers.