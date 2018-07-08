Rangers GM has instructed Austin Jackson not to report to team just yet

For the moment, Austin Jackson is a member of the Texas Rangers organization, but that could change soon.

But that could change soon, so GM Jon Daniels has told Jackson not to join the team just yet.

Jackson was traded by the Giants along with reliever Cory Gearrin and pitching prospect Jason Bahr to the Rangers on Sunday morning for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Trading Jackson and Gearrin allowed the Giants to call up prospects Ray Black and Steven Duggar.

After signing a two-year, $6 million deal this past offseason, Jackson's time with the Giants did not go well. In 59 games, he hit .242/.309/.295 with no doubles, no home runs and 13 RBI. Jackson's playing time evaporated month by month. After starting 30 games during March, April and May, he started just six games in June and hadn't started a game in July.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Daniels said the Rangers are "evaluating our options" with Jackson and they could make another move involving him.

"We're looking at talking to other clubs about the possibility of a trade. We're not yet certain when he will report, or if there is potential for a second move," Daniels said.

So why did the Rangers make the trade if they have no desire to keep Jackson? Daniels had a simple answer to that question.

"Our primary motivation was acquiring Jason Bahr. He's a guy we look at as a little bit of an under-valued prospect. If he continues on his current trajectory, a year from now he'd be tough to acquire," Daniels said, according to the Dallas Morning News.