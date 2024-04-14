Rangers make four changes

Philippe Clement has changed four from the Rangers side that fought back to claim a 3-3 draw in last weekend's Old Firm at Ibrox.

Borna Barisic returns at left-back, making only his fifth league start of 2024. Dujon Sterling drops to the bench.

Mohamed Diomande has had surgery on a thumb injury picked up last weekend, and is replaced by Kieran Dowell - who makes his first league start since 2 January.

Todd Cantwell and Abdallah Sima are the other changes, with Tom Lawrence on the bench and Scott Wright dropping out completely.