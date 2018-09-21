Texas Rangers fire manager Jeff Banister before final homestand

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was fired with 10 games left in the season. (AP Photo)

After speculation brewed earlier this week that the Texas Rangers were considering parting ways with manager Jeff Banister, the team has made the move official before its final homestand of the season.

Dallas News’ Evan Grant had the news first, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed shortly after:

The team had reportedly been considering a change in advance of entering a rebuilding cycle. Bench coach Don Wakamatsu will take over as interim manager for the final 10 games of the season, Rangers PR made official Friday morning.

The team is 64-88 and headed for a division-cellar finish; in 2017, the team went 78-84, good for third in the AL West. This will mark the first time since the 2007-08 campaigns that the Rangers have had back-to-back losing seasons.

Banister not the right fit for looming rebuild?

As manager, Banister finishes with a record 325-313. In his first season, he won the American League Manager of the Year award as the Rangers went 88-74, and in his second year, the team went 95-67 – it’s not that Banister doesn’t know how to win.

Reportedly, the issue is more about his ability to communicate with players and other staff. Last October, Banister and Rangers GM Jon Daniels spoke openly about the situation:

“Some of the things I’ve encouraged him to do are the more time he can free up to be with staff and with players, the better,” Daniels said, according to Dallas News. “You go through all the duties a manager has on a daily basis and it’s a lot. No matter what it is, he’s always saying ‘Put it on me.’ He wants to be able to handle all the responsibility. I respect and admire it. But with all the things on a manager’s plate, sometimes, you just have to prioritize where you can best spend your time and best make an impact and what can others pick up.” “I need to be a better listener. I’ve got to be proactive in asking ‘how’ and ‘why’ questions,” Banister responded. “But I’ve also got to allow [players and staff] to challenge me. You can’t just manage from the top down; it needs to be from the bottom up, too.”

Given the intense and at-times frustrating job that is rebuilding a professional baseball team, the Rangers need someone who not only will ask those “how?” and why?” questions, but is experienced in doing so. Whether that will be the interim manager Wakamatsu or someone new to the organization remains to be seen.

