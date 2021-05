David Quinn Rangers bench

The Rangers have fired head coach David Quinn, according to multiple reports.

All of Quinn's assistants, except Benoit Allaire, have been let go by new GM and president Chris Drury as well.

This comes just one week after the Rangers made the surprising move of letting GM Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson go. It's now a full restructure of the Rangers heading into the offseason.

...more to come as the story develops...