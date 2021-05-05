Rangers fire GM Jeff Gorton, president John Davidson in stunning move

The Rangers have fired general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson.

Chris Drury, who was serving as assistant GM, will take over the role of GM and team president.

It’s a stunning move that comes a day after the team released a statement criticizing the NHL Department of Player Safety for only fining Tom Wilson after his incident with Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin during Monday’s game. There was also a call to remove George Parros from his role as head of the DoPS.

“We view this is a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role,” the statement ended.

There is not a definitive reason for the decision as of now, and theories will be born until there is one. For now, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that this has nothing to do with Tuesday’s statement and is in reaction to how much the Rangers have underachieved this season. New York was eliminated from playoff contention Monday night. Elliotte Friedman adds that owner James Dolan is not happy and was seeking a change.

Frank Seravalli tweets that Gorton and Davidson distanced themselves from the statement “telling other executives that they did not know it was in the works until after it was released.”

More to come…

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

