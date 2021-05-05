Rangers fire GM Jeff Gorton, president John Davidson in stunning move

Sean Leahy
·1 min read
The Rangers have fired general manager Jeff Gorton and team president John Davidson.

Chris Drury, who was serving as assistant GM, will take over the role of GM and team president.

It’s a stunning move that comes a day after the team released a statement criticizing the NHL Department of Player Safety for only fining Tom Wilson after his incident with Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin during Monday’s game. There was also a call to remove George Parros from his role as head of the DoPS.

“We view this is a dereliction of duty by NHL head of player safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role,” the statement ended.

There is not a definitive reason for the decision as of now, and theories will be born until there is one. For now, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that this has nothing to do with Tuesday’s statement and is in reaction to how much the Rangers have underachieved this season. New York was eliminated from playoff contention Monday night. Elliotte Friedman adds that owner James Dolan is not happy and was seeking a change.

Frank Seravalli tweets that Gorton and Davidson distanced themselves from the statement “telling other executives that they did not know it was in the works until after it was released.”

More to come…

More NHL news

NHL on NBCSN: Capitals’ crazy week and the questions ahead Push For The Playoffs: Blues look to clinch playoff spot Penguins move back into first place with big win over Flyers

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Rangers fire GM Jeff Gorton, president John Davidson in stunning move originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, GM

    The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season, a shocking move in the aftermath of the latest controversy for the storied NHL organization. Chris Drury was named president and GM. ”We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization,” owner James Dolan said in a statement.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Rangers call Head of Player Safety 'unfit' in scathing statement over Wilson

    The Rangers released a strong statement on Tuesday night.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton

    The Rangers have reportedly fired president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton.

  • Rangers statement criticizes Wilson fine, Parros as player safety head

    The Rangers say in the statement that Parros is unfit for his current job.

